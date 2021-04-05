Digital Exclusive: Nebraska nonprofit organizing 12-mile rucksack fundraiser

JACKSON, Neb. (KCAU) – A local nonprofit organization will be holding a 12-mile fundraiser with a twist…the participants will be wearing a backpack the entire time.

“We’ll do 12 miles with a rucksack on our back and we generally say 35 pounds is what we want in that rucksack, but if you can’t fit that many snacks in your rucksack then just get whatever weight you can,” said Tim Grover, founder of Contact Front.

Tim Grover, the founder of Contact Front, said he started the organization to help recently retired veterans transition into civilian life.

The event will help raise the remaining $10,000 the non-profit needs to build a cabin for the veterans to use.

“We’re really excited to develop this area and be able to just have a nice place for people to relax,” said Grover.

Grover adds the event begins on May 8 at the Contact Front Organization and they need as much as they can for this event.

“Also, you can donate. If this is something that you don’t necessarily want to do, but you want to support this, we’d love to have your donations. Or if you just want to help sponsor any part of this or even just come and volunteer,” said Grover.

Grover mentions the non-profit hopes that the community will help make the event a success, in order for them to do it every year.