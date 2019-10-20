Digital Exclusive: Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offers suggestions on avoiding deer collisions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Fall and Harvest season are the prime time for deer to be active.

According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, bucks are more likely to be the ones hit by a car because they’re bolder and less wary. They would also like to drivers to be more cautious during the peak times of deer activity near dawn and dusk.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has offered some helpful tips on how to avoid deer collisions.

Be prepared to stop suddenly Swerving or breaking sharply can make drivers lose control and roll their vehicles

Wear your seat belt

Slow down, watch for deer If there’s no oncoming traffic, keep your headlights on bright

Always think there will be more deer in the area if you see one

Frighten deer by honking your horn and flashing your headlights Alert others of potential danger ahead by putting your flashers on and tapping your breaks

Deer crossing signs are put where a lot of deer-vehicle collisions occur

If a driver hits a deer and would like to take possession of it, be sure to contact a Game and Parks officer for a salvage tag within 24 hours. For a list of officers’ phone numbers, click here.

