Digital Exclusive: Native Youth Standing Strong Christmas Party

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District and Native Youth Standing Strong partnered to provide a Christmas program for Native kids and their families at West Middle School on Thursday night.

This is the first time that the school district partnered with the organization to provide a nice evening for those that are underserved in our community.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Terry Medina, board member on Native Youth Standing Strong, about the partnership.

“The bridge is being built right now and see a lot of times, in my observation, not Sioux City, but sometimes people, organizations, they’ll put up an invisible barrier, obstacle. Now, those barriers, obstacles are gone because we’re trying to serve children. No matter what color, no matter what race, no matter what language they speak, it’s all about creating an environment where they have a good, happy heart and they’re smiling.”

The event also had ceremonial and prayer songs that were performed during the night.

Over 30 different tribes were represented at the Christmas party.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Sabrina Fourkiler about the event.

“I think it’s really good for us to all come together as Native people.”

The program had a meal of chili and cinnamon rolls, several games of bingo, and meeting Santa.

Every child was able to have their picture taken with Santa and receive a gift.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Jasiah Flowers about the kids meeting Santa.

“I think that it’s a good thing for the kids to see Santa. It just makes them happy. As long as they’re happy, pretty much, at the end of the day.”

The number of children showed was more than the organization planned.

They have to go out and help Santa get more presents for the kids that weren’t able to receive one on Thursday night.

Those kids will receive a gift from Santa on Monday.

There were over 400 people that attended the Christmas program.

“It’s very cool, and I love it! This is my second year here.”

For more information about Native Youth Standing Strong, go to their Facebook page.