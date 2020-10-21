Digital Exclusive: National Teen Driver Safety Week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – October 18 through October 24 is National Teen Driver Safety Week this year. It’s important for parents to talk to their teens about driving safely on the road.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens between the ages of 15 and 18 in the United States.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in 2018; there were 2,121 people killed in crashes that involved a teen driver from ages 15 to 18, of which 179 deaths were the teen driver.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS), in 2019, 39 young drivers between the ages of 14 and 20 died in motor vehicle crashes with seven of them having blood alcohol levels over the legal limit.

The NTSHA and DPS have ways for teen drivers to stay safe while on the road:

Don’t drive impaired

Wear your seat belt and have everyone in the vehicle wear their seat belts

Have your eyes on the road at all time

Have your hands on the wheel at all times

Follow the posted speed limit

Limit the number of passengers in a vehicle

Don’t drive if you’re tired because it will lead to drowsy driving and falling asleep at the wheel

The Iowa Department of Public Safety adds any time is a perfect time to start and continue talking to your teens about safe driving.

For more information, visit the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration website.

