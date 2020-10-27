Digital Exclusive: National Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Awareness Month

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As October comes to an end, it’s critical to have a conversation about Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or SIDS.

According to the National Institute of Health, SIDS is a sudden and silent medical disorder that can happen to infants who seem healthy between one month and one-year-olds.

“It’s important for parents to know and be educated about SIDS because it happens enough, but it is preventable when they’ve been appropriately educated about the prevention,” said Dr. Aimee Lorenz, pediatrician at Prairie Pediatrics.

Dr. Lorenz said when it comes to SIDS there are no signs of the syndrome for parents to look out for.

One way for parents to reduce the risk of their babies having SIDS is by having babies sleep on their backs.

“Keeping them on a firm mattress in a crib. There should not be heavy blankets around, on [the] baby, just pajamas and maybe a light blanket, if any. No bumpers on the cribs. Those also are a problem. No pillows in the crib,” said Dr. Lorenz.

The CDC adds the rate of SIDS has gone down considerably from 130.3 deaths per 100,000 live births in 1990 to 35.2 deaths in 2018.

Dr. Lorenz said the best advice to give for first-time parents about SIDS is to educate themselves about it and follow ways to lower the risk of their babies having SIDS.

For more information on how to help babies sleep safely, click here.

