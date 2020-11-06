Digital Exclusive: National Saxophone Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – November 6 is National Saxophone Day, a musical instrument that’s a part of the woodwind instrument family that uses a single reed.

According to Merriam-Webster, the musical instrument is made out of brass that ranges from soprano to bass and is characterized by a conical metal tube and finger keys.

“I think through all the instruments that I was thinking, ‘Well, I don’t really to be a brass instrument player, and I have a sister who plays the clarinet.’ So, I was thinking, ‘I think the saxophone would be good.’ I had a family heirloom saxophone that I could play on. So, it wouldn’t cost my family much,” said Nathan Kitrell, saxophonist for Morningside Marching Mustangs Band.

Kitrell said as a saxophonist in a jazz band, it’s important to play the notes the fastest, have fun solos, and lots of cool sectional marks for the saxophone.

“Within the band, oftentimes, they’re paired with the horns or the trumpets to really bring out that melody and make sure that it sings across the band,” said Kitrell.

He adds that his favorite thing about the saxophone is making the mellow and bright sounds to life when playing jazz music.

Kitrell encourages people to start playing the musical instrument at an early age, such as the fifth grade, and run with it.

