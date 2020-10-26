Digital Exclusive: National Red Ribbon Week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The last week of October is National Red Ribbon Week, which honors Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Agent Enrique Camarena, who died in the line of duty in Mexico in 1985.

This week also gives parents, teachers, and law enforcement a chance to talk to kids about the dangers of drugs.

“Kids need to be taught from an early age that drugs are bad and that can include illegal drugs, as well as now prescription drugs that they may find in their parent’s medicine cabinets,” said DEA Agent Scott Christian, resident agent in charge.

Red Ribbon Week is a way to educate children to stay away from drugs and realize the dangers of illegal drugs.

Agent Christian said he recommends parents start with something simple when talking to their kids about being drug-free.

“Whether or not somebody offers drugs, being able to recognize drugs, as well as, when it comes to the prescription drugs to stay away from anything that doesn’t have their name on the label. Don’t take anything that’s meant for someone else,” said DEA Agent Christian.

He said it’s never too early to talk to kids about the dangers of drugs. Agent Christian adds when talking to kids about drugs to keep it age-appropriate, and the sooner the conversation happens, the better.

National Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s oldest and largest drug prevention awareness program.

The City of Sioux City posted a photo on Twitter of the City Hall clock tower lit up in red to commemorate Red Ribbon Week.

🎀 Getting into the #RedRibbonWeek spirit in #SiouxCity by lighting up City Hall! Help promote drug education and awareness by wearing red this week and talking to your kids about the dangers of drug use. pic.twitter.com/44zrYp4Igi — City of Sioux City (@locatesiouxcity) October 24, 2020

The Sioux City Police Department announced on their Facebook page that they’re partnering with Siouxland CARES to help keep kids in the community away from drugs, alcohol, and tobacco/vapes.

