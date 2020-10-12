Digital Exclusive: National Cyber Security Awareness Month

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — COVID-19 has shifted many parts of everyone’s lives online, whether it be school, work, or even socializing.

With October being National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM), celebrating this month is crucial.

NSCAM raises awareness about the importance of cyber security across the country to ensure everyone has the resources they need to not only be safer but be more secure online.

This year’s theme is “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart,” which encourages people and organizations to own their roles in protecting their part of the cyberspace.

According to the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), in 2019, the U.S business sector has a 17% increase in data breaches: 1,473 breaches.

The FBI has some ways people can do to protect themselves online are:

Keeping software systems up to date

Use a good anti-virus program

Check all email address and URLs

Don’t open any attachment unless you’re expecting it and have verified the sender’s email address

Be extra suspicious of any message that urges rapid action

Inspect all the electronic requests for a payment or transfer of money

For more information on cyber security awareness, visit the FBI, CISA, and the National Cyber Security Alliance websites.

