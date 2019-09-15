Digital Exclusive: My Life, My Quit

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Public Health has started a new program for teens wanting to quit using tobacco or e-cigarettes.

The press release states, according to the 2018 Iowa Youth Survey, 22.4% of 11th-grade students, 8.3% of eighth-grade students and 2.4% of sixth-grade students currently use e-cigarettes. Since the side effects of long term use are unknown at this time, the IDPH has started a new program for teens wanting to quit using tobacco and e-cigarettes called, ‘My Life, My Quit.’

Here is what ‘My Life, My Quit’ has to offer teens:

Free and confidential help from a quit coach specially trained to listen to teens, help teens navigate social situations that involve tobacco or vaping, and find healthy ways to cope with stress

Five coaching sessions via live text messaging or by phone on a dedicated toll-free number (855-891-9989) or online chat

Simplified online and mobile program registration to get teens to a coach quicker

Dedicated teen website at mylifemyquit.com with online enrollment, live chat with a coach, information about vaping and tobacco, and activities to support quitting and stress relief

On-going text messages for encouragement throughout the quit process

Certificate of program completion

In order to offer this program, the IDPH is one of nine states to team up with Quitline.

For more information on this ‘My Life, My Quit,’ click here.