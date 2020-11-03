Digital Exclusive: Movember Month

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The month of November is also known as Movember to raise awareness about three men’s health issues.

Those health issues are mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, three out of four people who die by suicide are men.

The American Cancer Society said about one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime.

Johns Hopkins Medicine mentions that testicular cancer is the most common in men in their late 20s and early 30s, with an average diagnosis of 33-years-old.

Some ways people can take part in Movember and raise awareness about men’s health include:

Growing a mustache, whether it’s patchy, itchy, or lopsided.

Running or walking for 60 miles for the course of November for the 60 men who die by suicide each hour.

Put yourself through a grueling physical endurance test or a pledge to kick a bad habit.

The November Foundation said by 2030, they aim to lower the number of men dying prematurely by 25%.

For more information about Movember, visit the Movember Foundation website.

