Digital Exclusive: Morningside College to host 1st in-person choir concert

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The halls of Eppley Auditorium are filled with music as the Morningside choir rehearses for a special event.

“We’re very thrilled to be having this performance after a year’s layoff because it means so much to students to be able to have an opportunity to perform live again. We’ve missed a live performance because it’s essential to who we are as musicians and our ability to share our music with others,” said Dr. Ryan Person, director of Choral Activities.

After over a year of virtual performances, the Morningside Choir will be presenting their first in-person concert.

“It’s almost like an old friend that you just haven’t seen in a while. It’s just this excitement to get back into the live performances and being able to share the music with everybody,” said Nathan Kitrell, a sophomore.

One of the aspects students missed the most from live performances was the interaction with the audience.

“There’s just this undescribable energy that comes with this live performance. It’s just the fact that everybody’s coming here so excited to hear what we have to sing and then we just get so excited to share that,” said Kitrell.

The live choir concert will begin at 3 p.m. on March 28 at Morningside’s Eppley Auditorium.