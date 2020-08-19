Digital Exclusive: Morningside College receives $50,000 grant from MRHD to update UPS Auditorium

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College received a $50,000 grant from the Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD) to complete the upgrade of the U.P.S. Auditorium.

The update took less than 12 weeks to complete for the 45-year-old auditorium.

Kari Winkepleck, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Morningside College, said the auditorium was in dire need of an upgrade.

“This was just one that really needed an update. It had been a wonderful facility for a long time but like anything, age will do somethings that will kind of force you into taking a quick look at it and finding ways to make sure that it continues to be a great attraction,” said Kari Winkepleck, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Morningside College.

New UPS Auditorium. Photo Courtesy of Morningside College.

The college wanted to make sure the project was completed before students came back to campus.

The upgrade consisted of gutting the entire inside with new, wider seats, getting whiteboards, redo the flooring, re-doing the ceiling tiles, and economic-friendly lighting.

The update to the UPS Auditorium will benefit the faculty at Morningside because it is a widely-used space on campus for teaching.

“It has the latest and greatest technology that will allow them to try and use different things, not only for them but also for our students to have access to that type of technology as well, for some of the things that they’re working on. We just know that it’s going to be a great space that’s highly utilized on campus,” said Winkepleck.

For the students, it also will be a space where they can spread out and follow the social distancing guidelines.

Old UPS Auditorium. Photo Courtesy of Morningside College.

The upgrade to the auditorium total more than $100,000 dollars and the Missouri River Historical Development was a big part of funding half of the upgrade.

“It’s very gratifying. I know the Board of Directors of [Missouri River Historical Development] love these moments when ideas on paper come to fruition and it’s a significant improvement in the Siouxland area,” said Katie Colling, Executive Director at MRHD.

The UPS Auditorium hosts community events, speakers, workshops, and other activities inside of the Lincoln Center on the Morningside College campus.

The center holds the largest major at the college, which is the Business Department.

Morningside College enrolls about 2,800 students from nearly all 50 states and almost 20 countries.

The college is home to 28 athletics teams, over 50 clubs and organizations, and other well-established experiential learning programs that engaged students outside the normal classroom setting.

