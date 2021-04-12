Digital Exclusive: Morningside College helps students find easier access to business clothes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One local college is making sure that their business students are prepared for the real world, one outfit at a time.

Morningside College’s business department has set up Dress for Success, a free clothing boutique for students to come in and shop.

“A resource that is open to all of our business students, so this year, the business honors group made it a priority and their agenda, and we wanted to make it more of a welcoming environment and also more of a store and shopping experience,” said Roseanne Plante, assistant professor of business.

Roseanne Plante, assistant professor of business at Morningside College, said last semester, they were able to help around 50 students receive professional-looking clothes.

“The aspect that the facility at Morningside College really go the extra mile to care and ensure that all students at Morningside are successful, specifically in the business department. That looks like looking successful for your interviews and job opportunities as you move out into the business world,” said Colin Adank, a sophomore at Morningside College.

After the business department saw how helpful the shop was last semester, Plante said they decided to make Dress for Success permanent because they also saw it as a need for the students.

“We want to give the students the entire experience. We feel that if they have the education, we also want the outside to match how smart they are on the inside and how much knowledge we’ve given them. It’s the polish on the diamonds just as they walk out of the door to graduation and the business world,” said Plante.

Colin Adank, a sophomore at Morningside, said he used Dress for Success around a month ago to help put an outfit together through a comforting experience.

“As we come to college, it’s a time of adjustment. For me, personally, I always relied on my mother and my grandmother to help me style. But with moving to college, living independently, sometimes we need a little extra boost from faculty or staff to make sure that we’re looking the best that we can,” said Adank.

When Morningside College business students come to Dress for Success, they will have someone helping them pick and style their outfits.

“The first thing that I always do is ask what they’re dressing for if they need something for an interview, I always try to do one color, one central theme for their outfit. If they’re looking for stuff for their everyday job or an internship, we get a little bit more fun with it,” said Madi Brown, a junior at Morningside College.

For Madi Brown, a junior at Morningside, she said she loves helping other college students get business clothes, and the impact of the boutique will continue on after she graduates.

“Because we would love to help as many students get as many different outfits as we can…really for anything professional jobs, interviews, internships. Anything that they would need, we want to continue to help them as much as we can,” said Brown.

Plante mentions Dress for Success is helping students every day through events and private appointments to receive business clothes.

The program is currently in need of new to gently used men’s and women’s professional clothing in all sizes, and people can donate those items to the business department.