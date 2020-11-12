Digital Exclusive: Morningside College gets a new name

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College will have a new name by next year.

Sioux City’s oldest college will now be known as Morningside University.

“We’re here today. We’re celebrating a new day in Morningside College now University’s history. In our 125 years of being just a great school in Sioux City, it was the right time for the college to make the decision to move from ‘college’ to ‘university,'” said John Reynders, President of Morningside University.

Reynders explained more about why it was the right time.

“It was the time when our graduate programs are just soaring. More and more international students are choosing Morningside, so it was the right time to make this move to university,” said Reynders.

Reynders said the name change will now accurately reflect who they are as an educational institution.

“This is a place now that is gonna take great pride in our graduate programs, our continuing education programs. It’s gonna be recognized not just nationally, but internationally now as a place, in the Midwest, in Sioux City, Iowa, that can be a home to continue your education regardless of where you live,” said Reynders.

The name will go into effect June 1, 2021.