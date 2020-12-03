Digital Exclusive: Mid-Step Services announces Adopt a Home for the Holidays

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There is no place like home for the holidays, as the song goes, and one organization is bringing that feeling to their homes.

Mid-Step Services announced their Adopt a Home for the Holidays yesterday where folks can donate holiday-themed gifts that will go to a Mid-Step Services home.

“So, we started this just to add in a little bit of extra cheer to our members. They love getting packages and surprises and so, we thought this would just be a fun way to get the community involved and add some holiday cheer at all of our houses,” said Mary Bertram, Development Director of Mid-Step Services.

The organization owns 35 homes in Sioux City, Sergeant Floyd, Lawton and Cherokee, with 250 adults with disabilities living in them. Mid-Step Services said this will bring them some holiday cheer.

“It was because of COVID, we decided to see if some organizations and families would help us out with Christmas cheers and gifts for our homes and our members,” said Gary Turbes, Executive Director of Mid-Step Services.

Folks can donate holiday themed gifts, like crafts, games, and movies, to the Mid-Step Services building where they’ll be sent out to one of the homes.

Even though the event was just announced today, it has already been getting responses from people.

“We’re really excited about the responses. We have the information on Facebook and then the local media helping us out as well. It’s just getting started, but I’m really excited about the response we’ve had so far,” said Bertram.

Donations will be accepted until December 15.