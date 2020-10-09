Digital Exclusive: Mid-States Utility Trailers announces competitive food drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City is participating in a food drive competition.

VALERIE – “The competition is between the three branches of Mid-state Utility Trailers Sales and they are competing with their Omaha and Sioux Falls branches to see who can collect the most items for their local food bank,” said Valerie Petersen, development director of the Food Bank of Siouxland.

Mid-States Utility will be accepting donations ranging from peanut butter and jelly, cereal, and canned goods.

VALERIE – “The purpose of the competition is to collect food for local food banks to ensure that nobody’s going hungry over the holiday season,” said Petersen.

Siouxlanders can drop off their donations at the Mid-States Utility Sioux City branch located at 5220 Harbor Drive.

The competition ends on November 20th.

