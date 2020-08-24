Digital Exclusive: MercyOne Siouxland to have new medical helicopter in September

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center will soon have a new medical helicopter.

The new helicopter is a B429 MercyOne Air Med and will replace the helicopter the hospital currently uses.

“Well, I think it’s going to be vitally important I think to this area. The reason I say that is just the capability that we’re going to have over and above what we currently have which is a B407,” said Nick Venezia, a helicopter pilot at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

The biggest difference between the B407 and B429 is the extra room the medical team will have to take care of the patients.

“Not only will it be faster, it will help reduce the out of hospital time, but we’ll have more access to our patients. So, instead from the chest up, we’ll have full access head to toe. All of our supplies will be within reach, instead of having to preplan, make sure we have everything that we’re going to need before we take off, it’ll be all right there,” said Ethan Neff, a flight nurse at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

The new helicopter will be able to have the max gross weight of about 7,000 pounds, a speed advantage of 30 to 40 knots, and give an additional 30 to 40 minutes of flight time.

Experts said one of the main reasons for getting the new helicopter is for the hospital’s flight team to go IFR, or Instrument Flight Rules.

“One of the capabilities, and really, the central capabilities that we think it’s going to help put us over the top is to allow us to go IFR. So, we’re going to be able to fly in the clouds and do that routinely for patient transfers,” said Venezia.

MercyOne Air Med will also have its cockpit upgraded with advanced navigation and communication equipment, which will include real-time satellite communications and tracking.

“We’ve always had a long history of air care and emergency care at MercyOne Siouxland but now our relationship with MercyOne Air Med means that our flight crew is based here at the hospital, 24/7, flying out into our community, and flying right back to the only Level 2 Trauma Care Center in the region,” said Jenna Rehnstrom, Marketing and Communications Manager atMercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

The MercyOne Air Med should be in Siouxland by mid-September and ready to fly on October 1.

B429 MercyOne Air Med helicopter. Photo Courtesy of MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

B429 MercyOne Air Med helicopter. Photo Courtesy of MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

B429 MercyOne Air Med helicopter. Photo Courtesy of MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Latest Stories