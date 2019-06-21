Digital Exclusive: Meet the KCAU 9 News Team volume 1

ou have seen our newscasts and our web stories, now it's time for you to get to know your KCAU 9 News team!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – You have seen our newscasts and our web stories, now it’s time for you to get to know your KCAU 9 News team!

Each week or so we will be providing you with fun facts about ourselves and answering fun and silly questions that will help you get to know each and every one of us.

This week KCAU 9 started Volume One of getting to know us. A few staff members were happy to teach you about themselves by telling you who they are, what they do at KCAU 9, and where they are from, some even threw in a fun fact about themselves.

We hope to make this a fun digital exclusive segment, but we may need your help too. We would like to know what you guys want to know about us. Some of the questions or topics we have talked about include:

Favorite Color

Favorite Food

Coke vs. Pepsi

Spring water vs. purified water

Would you rather questions

If you would like to send us a question/ topic you can do so by commenting on our Facebook post here: https://www.facebook.com/KCAU9News/posts/10162168996325314.