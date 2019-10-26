Digital Exclusive: Marvel comic book artist stops at ACME Comics for annual Halloween ComicFest

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For the past eight years, ACME Comics and Collectibles has been giving away free Halloween comics for their Halloween ComicFest.

Kevin McGarry, co-owner of ACME comics, said, “We want everyone to know that the stories behind comic books make all these really cool movies, they’re seeing right now.”

The comic store was filled with people of all ages to get their hands on free comics. Event goer, Melissa Spink said her favorite comic book is Batman series.

“I’ve always liked Batman because he just seems really cool. He doesn’t need any magic and powers to beat anybody,” Spink explained.

At this year’s event, they had artist Joey Vazquez who is an interior artist for Marvel Comics signing autographs and doing illustrations.

Vazquez said he got started drawing when he was very young and he started attending conventions to show his artwork to companies like Marvel.

“I started going to conventions and going and meeting with editors, as that’s where you have to go to get your work in front of Marvel or any of the other publishers,” stated Vazquez.

In 2017, his first comic illustrations were published by Marvel. He did four pages on X-Men Blue and some licensing artwork as well for Marvel.

Vazquez gave some words of advice for anyone who is interested in getting started in comic book illustrations.

“If you want to draw comics, work really hard and make sure that you are drawing every day,” added Vazquez.