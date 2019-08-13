Digital Exclusive: Lutt Longhorns

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — Eight years ago, Mike Lutt started a new hobby: raising Longhorns.

KCAU 9 Digital went to Wayne, Nebraska to talk to Lutt and see his heard of roughly 75 Longhorns.

Lutt explained what got him started with Longhorns, “I was just intrigued by their big horns and color. I’ve been around Angus cattle most of my life and they’re all black.”

Lutt mentioned the more color and the more horn Longhorns have, the more they’re worth.

“So there are certain animals that are maybe worth $20,000, ” Lutt added.

According to Lutt, ranchers who have Longhorns now try to have the biggest and prettiest ones. He even mentioned that he has one bull named Unscripted that’s 92 inches wide from horn tip to horn tip. Unscripted is the fourth largest bull in the world.

The largest Longhorn bull in the world is 102 inches wide, from horn tip to horn tip. However, with Longhorns, it is usually the cows that have bigger horns.