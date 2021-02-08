Digital Exclusive: Lower your risk for carbon monoxide poisoning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As folks try to stay warm during the winter, there’s also a potential health risk when it comes to heating your home.

According to the Sioux City Fire Rescue, emergency calls for carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning peak around this time of year.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless gas that can’t be seen or heard, is produced from burning fuel and lethal after prolonged exposure.

Common sources include furnaces, water heaters, gas stoves, vehicles, and space heaters.

Symptoms of CO poisoning include headache, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, drowsiness, confusion, and loss of consciousness.

Folks can lower their risk of CO poisoning by having their appliances regularly inspected, not using a gas oven for heating a room, and never leaving a car running in an attached garage.

Sioux City Fire Rescue recommends folks installing carbon monoxide detectors in every level of their home.