Digital Exclusive: Look before you lock

Make sure everyone who gets in the car, gets out of the car

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With summer comes hot temperatures and it is important to make sure everyone who gets in the car, gets out of the car.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Sara Karpuk, a physician assistant at Mercy One about the dangers of leaving children in hot vehicles.

She also said that even if it seems like a mild, cloudy, day with the temperatures in the 70s and the windows are rolled down, it’s still not safe as vehicles get very hot quickly.

“Look before you lock,” Karpuk advises.

With many people locking their car as they get out and walk away, it is important to remember to look inside your vehicle before hitting the lock button.

Karpuk suggests putting items such as purses or shoes, in the back seat so they remember to look back there before they lock and leave their car.

As it’s very easy to get distracted, especially with cell phones, so Karpuk wants to remind people to keep those distractions at a minimum in order to make sure everyone gets out of the car.

Karpuk wants people to know that if anyone sees a child locked inside a car, call 911 immediately.