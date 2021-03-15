Digital Exclusive: Local vape shop educates public on kratom

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –The South Dakota Legislature recently passed a bill that regulates the purchase and selling of kratom to individuals over the age of 21.

Kratom is a plant that grows in Southeast Asia that people have been using recently to treat anxiety, depression, and pain, but there have been concerns about it being addictive.

“Kratom is no more likely to be addictive than say alcohol and sugar, per se. It is less addictive than tobacco or strong caffeines, but it’s not going to be any more addictive than any other casual substance in America,” said Trevor Watchorn, sales associate at V Vape BMS on Singing Hills Blvd.

Trevor Watchorn, a sale associates for V Vape BMS, says substances like kratom should have restrictions from the public, especially if they’re coming out of high school.

“I think it’s a good idea to restrict these things because a lot of people make really stupid decisions when they’re too young to know what they are actually doing,” said Watchorn.

With kratom still not widely known, employees at the V Vape BMS make an effort to inform customers about it so they don’t misuse it and continue screening folks thinking of purchasing it.

“It has been very habitual for all of us to make sure everyone is of age for anything no matter what. We’ll I.D. people we’ve seen a million times anyway so, it’s not going to be anything new for us, just another checklist,” said Watchorn.