Digital Exclusive: Local public transportation has a ‘head start’ in requiring folks wear masks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On January 21, President Joe Biden signed an executive order which requires folks to wear masks on all public transportation.

But here in Sioux City, since July of 2020, there’s already been a mask ordinance on public transportation.

“We already got a head start because we have a city ordinance in place. So, we feel like we’re most of the way there already. Now, we’re just waiting for the guidance, as what happens a lot of times in federal rules that come down. All [of] the guidance and the details don’t follow directly,” said Mike Collett, City of Sioux City.

Mike Collett, assistant city manager for the City of Sioux City, said the City is currently working on getting more details from the executive order.

The mask ordinance in the city specifically targets the Sioux City Transit system and the Sioux Gateway Airport.

“I think it’s more reinforcement. I think it’s the consistent message of how important masks are, what we can do as a community to hopefully wear them now to wear them for a shorter period of time ultimately,” said Collett.

City officials will enforce the ordinance not only for public transportation but also at the terminals at both the MLK Transportation Center and the airport.

Collett mentions most of the public has been compliant when it comes to following the city’s mask ordinance.

“I think that comes out as, you know, your kind of unknown when you start down this path of how people will react to it. But I think everybody gets it and knows how important it is,” said Mike Collett, City of Sioux City.

The City have made masks available to people who need them when getting on the buses and at the airport terminal.