Digital Exclusive: Local organizations provide PPE to the Native community

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two local Native American organizations came together on Thursday to provide PPE items to people in Siouxland.

“We, as Indigenous community members, felt that it was important to make sure that everybody in the Sioux City area, as far as the Tri-State area, has the appropriate PPE, hygiene, and resources during the pandemic,” said Trisha Etringer, Operations Director of the Great Plains Action Society.

The PPE items included masks, face shields, toilet paper, paper towels, soap, bleach, and hand sanitizer.

“We’re always thankful for receiving anything that the tribe or community has to offer because a lot of families have hard times financially and a lot of people need these things,” said Angel Thomas, a Sioux City resident.

The event was held in the parking lot of the Mount Zion Baptist Church, located on Geneva Street in Sioux City.

The Great Plains Action Society and the Urban Native Center teamed up to hand out the protective gear to those that don’t live on a reservation.

“It allows them to understand that there are resources in our community that do contribute to the native community in Sioux City,” said Valerie Uken, Director of the Urban Native Center.

The event was a collaborative effort between the two local Native American organizations.

Etringer states that she hopes to have more distributing events like the one on Thursday in the future.

The U.S. Census, the American Indian Council, and the Winnebago Public Health Department were also at the event.

If anyone has any unused PPE that can be donated, visit the Great Plains Action Society’s website.

