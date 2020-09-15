Digital Exclusive: Local organizations participate in 2020 Welcoming Week

(KCAU) – Two Siouxland organizations are participating in this year’s Welcoming Week, which is happening from September 12 until September 20.

Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA and Mary J. Treglia Community House are taking part in the week which celebrates diversity in the community.

“We feel like if everyone works together for the greater good, there could be nothing better than that. We recognize that our community is very diverse. So, we want to do all that we can to acknowledge that and better ourselves as an organization to be more welcoming for everybody,” said Jacque Perez, Senior Program Director at Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA.

“Our mission [at the Mary J. Treglia Community House] is to always empower, educate, and help people with all of the needs that they have when they’re new to the community, so we have always been a part of Welcoming Week,” said Sonia Coria, Outreach Coordinator and Coordinator for Interpretations and Translations at Mary J. Treglia Community House.

Both organizations will be celebrating Welcoming Week in different ways.

The YMCA will be very active online by sharing events happening across the country on their social media pages.

The organization is constantly trying to find ways to be a place of welcoming for all, which is a part of their mission statement.

“We’re a place that everyone can walk in the door and not worry about it. No matter the age, race, gender, sexuality, that we’re a place that anybody can come and be a part of,” said Perez.

Meanwhile, Mary J. Treglia Community House held “A Taste of Siouxland’s Culture” Drive-by event on Saturday afternoon.

The non-profit said they will put a lot of focus on raising awareness on helping folks with the naturalization application process.

“For the month of September, we’re trying to encourage people to apply for naturalization. So, we celebrate diversity by telling them that we can do that, you know, we can help them,” said Coria.

Through a grant that the community house received, they are able to assist people in the application process by helping them pay for the fee and the lawyer.

Welcoming Week is where organizations and communities across the U.S. can bring together immigrants, refugees, and long-time residents to build strong connections and mutual understanding.

Latest Stories