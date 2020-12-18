Digital Exclusive: Local non-profits expect big changes in preparing for the Christmas holiday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In a year where everything has been turned upside down because of the pandemic, local non-profits are still preparing for the upcoming Christmas holiday.

The Gospel Mission will still be handing out turkey dinners to the public but in a to-go form and a turkey dinner for all of their residents.

“We’re still going to have something for everybody to do, services and everything. Also, this week and leading up to Christmas, we’re going to give those who come for the food pantry extra to try and make it special for them,” said Paul Mahaffie, The Gospel Mission.

Paul Mahaffie, executive director of The Gospel Mission, said the non-profit plans to have a laid-back Christmas with some singing and a time of sharing.

The preparation for the Christmas dinner is mostly ready except for the cooking of the meal, but the dinner planning is a lot simpler because of COVID-19 precautions.

“We’ve been very fortunate. We’ve taken the standard precautions as far as washing your hands, taking temperatures, face masks, so forth. We haven’t had a lot of COVID cases; we’ve had some,” said Mahaffie.

While The Gospel Mission is still planning to hand out toys to children staying at the shelter for Christmas, another local non-profit organization is also preparing for the holidays.

The Food Bank of Siouxland is focusing on having their high food orders being shipped out to local agency partners in order for everyone to have food this holiday season.

“Any last-minute pantry visits maybe a little more difficult on our pantries as far as seeing a surge of people coming in and that they might not be prepared for that,” said Valerie Petersen, Food Bank of Siouxland.

Valerie Petersen, development director at the Food Bank of Siouxland, said they’re preparing for longer lines at their food pantries, and people should arrive there sooner rather than later.

In the last month, the organization has ordered a lot more food than they normally do and have seen more donations from larger Siouxland companies.

“Well, with people still out of work and with things being a bit different. We are still seeing those increases and we expect to continue seeing those increase for a long time,” said Petersen.

Petersen mentions the non-profit is definitely planning for at least another year of the high increase in food demand.

The Food Bank of Siouxland saw a 76% increase in the pounds of food distributed this November compared to last November.

For those who want to donate food, clothing, and toys to The Gospel Mission, they can drop off those items at their main location, 500 Bluff Street, Sioux City, Iowa.

People who want to help out or donate food or money to the Food Bank of Siouxland by calling 712-255-9741.

For more information about The Gospel Mission and the Food Bank of Siouxland, visit their websites.