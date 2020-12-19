Digital Exclusive: Local holiday giving campaigns start to wrap up for 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – At this time of year, everyone sees boxes from local non-profits asking everyone to donate toys to help families in need give their children Christmas presents.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland is on its second day in the distribution stage in the Angel Tree campaign.

“We are just having so much fun. Just handing those gifts over to parents and seeing the expression on their face and just the thankfulness and that they’re able to provide those gifts to their children this Christmas,” said Capt. Chris Clarke, The Salvation Army of Siouxland.

Captain Chris Clarke, of The Salvation Army of Siouxland, said 400 families would be receiving gifts and food for their Christmas dinner.

But people can still donate toys for the older children to the organization, which is what they’re in need of for Christmas presents.

“We’re still a little short for gifts for ages nine to 15, boys and girls. We still have Angel Trees out at our Walmarts, Hy-Vees, as well as Center Court at Southern Hills Mall,” said Capt. Clarke.

While The Salvation Army of Siouxland is continuing to hand out toys to families in need, another local non-profit is finishing the preparations to distribute their own toys.

The Siouxland Toys for Tots is at the point of sorting out all the donated toys they’ve collected from their campaign boxes.

“We picked up our boxes [on Thursday] and had two U-Haul trucks circling the city, each one had 46 stops…and brought the toys back. Started to sort them out by gender and age [Thursday night] and will finish that [Friday night],” said Bob Holsinger, Siouxland Toys for Tots.

Bob Holsinger, co-coordinator for Siouxland Toys for Tots, said they picked up their boxes on Thursday, but people can still donate toys to the 575 families in need.

He mentions the organization will still pick up toys at their box locations, even if there’s no boxes.

“They can drop them off at one of the locations that had a box because when we picked up the boxes up. We tell them the merchants if someone does bring in a toy and their box is gone, please give us a call, and we’ll come out and pick them up,” said Holsinger.

The non-profit needs toys for children ages zero to two and ages 10 and up, which are the two groups they’re always looking to get toys for. For the full list of Siouxland Toys for Toys locations, click here.

People can still donate toys to the non-profit by going to their location, 1415 Villa Avenue, Sioux City, Iowa.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland has started their final week of the Red Kettle Campaign and still needs to raise $50,000 to meet its $140,000 goal for this year.

They’re also in need of volunteers to be bell ringers, and people can either click here or call 712-255-8836 to help out.