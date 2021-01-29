Digital Exclusive: Local ‘Head Start’ programs see a decrease in enrollment numbers due to pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local non-profit’s two early childhood education programs see a decrease in the number of kids being enrolled this year.

Community Action Agency of Siouxland’s Early Head Start and Head Start programs have fewer kids for the 2020-21 program due to the pandemic.

“We’ve had to reduce some class sizes to make things safer for kids, learn to wear masks. We’ve had our regular handwashing, we had to discontinue toothbrushing in the classroom, which we use to do, but now we teach it rather than do that process to keep things safer,” said Joan Hansen, RN Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

Joan Hansen, health manager for the Head Start program, said decreasing the class sizes means the enrollment numbers are down in order to keep kids safe.

This year’s programs have a combined total of 410 kids signed up compared to last year’s programs with 687 children.

“Early Head Start is primarily a home visiting program that’s where most of the spaces that we have are slots, we call for children and families. And we’re not able to go into the home right now. So, we have been really creative in making sure that parents have a phone and hotspots,” said Jean Logan, Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

Jean Logan, executive director of Community Action Agency of Siouxland, said they have dropped off educational materials at houses for parents and children to have.

The non-profit was forced to shut down its Head Start program on March 17 and later reopened on September 2, with safety protocols in place.

“Our screening process is big, so parents, every morning when they bring their kids in, the temperature is taken of the kid before they get into the classroom. We ask them a series of questions, if there’s any yeses to those questions or if kids have any signs or symptoms of COVID, they’re not allowed into the classroom,” said Hansen.

In order for kids to come back into the classroom from being sick, they need to provide a diagnosis of the illness and a negative COVID test.

“Most people wouldn’t realize that our Head Start program is federal, so we are following federal standards. We are licensed by the state, so there are state daycare standards that we follow. Then, of course, we have the CDC and our local health department,” said Logan.

The non-profit’s programs help serve children up to five years old, have 29 classrooms, and also offer virtual classes.

There are still openings for kids to be in this year’s educational programs, and they’re now accepting applications for next year’s programs.

People can go to the Community Action Agency of Siouxland’s website or call them at 712-274-1610.