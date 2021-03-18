Digital Exclusive: Local food trucks see business thriving in pandemic

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Food trucks in the Siouxland area are seeing their businesses thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Papa’s Grub On The Run is one local business that is seeing the success of having a food truck in these times.

“I moved out here 10 years ago from Toledo, Ohio. I’ve built a foundation of people that love my food. They keep coming back, and I keep coming up with different ideas,” said Kenny Crampton, an owner of Big Papa’s.

"Every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, we cook out of their kitchen, it brings the whole community together…and the place is wall-to-wall, [Thursday] night will be the same way," said Crampton.

“Every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, we cook out of their kitchen, it brings the whole community together…and the place is wall-to-wall, [Thursday] night will be the same way,” said Crampton.

Crampton said having the food truck goes along with his passion and love for cooking, and it provides folks the chance to grab food, go home, and eat it.

“Oh, it’s awesome! We can go anywhere that people want us, and we got a whole lot of support, a whole lot,” said Travis Anderson, a cook for Big Papa’s.

"I don't know how to explain it; it's really amazing…Winning food truck of the year [after] only being open for nine months out of the year. It is awesome!" said Anderson.

“I don’t know how to explain it; it’s really amazing…Winning food truck of the year [after] only being open for nine months out of the year. It is awesome!” said Anderson.

Crampton mentions that one way of keeping their business’s success going is for the long-term is by staying positive.

“We have goals. We are trying to, with the position that we’re in, we can help other foundations, especially Partners for Patriots. Every Sunday, when we’re doing something at the Filling Station, it’s going really good,” said Kenny Crampton, an owner of Big Papa’s.

Big Papa’s is using their business to give back to the community as a way to say thank you, and their food truck is normally parked at The Filling Station bar in Sioux City.