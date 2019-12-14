Digital Exclusive: Local Elks Lodge held annual Christmas party for Siouxland kids

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Elks #112 held their annual Christmas party for kids on Saturday morning.

The Elks Lodge #112 had around 70 little kids come to the party from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Kathy Lillie, a member of the Sioux City Elks #112, about the importance of the Christmas party.

“We feel that it’s very important. We tried to be a family club, family-oriented. We like to do things that can include all family members, whether you’re a baby or you’re a teenager,’ said Lillie.

The Christmas party is a long-standing tradition for the Elks Lodge.

But the highlight of the party was meeting and taking photos with Santa himself.

“[I] love that! That’s my favorite part when Santa comes in and the kids start squealing and, you know, running up to him. That’s just the best part of all!” said Lillie.

It’s not just kids that sat on Santa’s lap and even the parents did too!

Everyone that sat on Santa’s lap and took a photo with him, got a pencil with a big holiday-themed eraser and a small candy cane.

The kids were able to eat and decorate cookies and had hot chocolate.

They also made ornaments, picture frames, bookmarks, and wrote letters to Santa.

The Elks Lodge even had a mailbox was marked for the North Pole.

All of the kids were able to put their letters in the mailbox for Santa.

For more information about Sioux City Elks Lodge #112, go to their Facebook page.