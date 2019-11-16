Digital Exclusive: Local church discusses mental health during the holiday season

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – Mental illnesses become worse during the holiday season and New Life Lutheran Church in Sergeant Bluff wants to help those in need.

“…swing, punch, kick and bite and push…”

People with depression should fight every day, according to David Hawkins.

Hawkins spoke about his battle with depression to a group of people who attended Hope and Health for the Holidays at New Life Lutheran Church on Saturday.

He also mentioned that people with depression are triggered by the holiday season causing them to possibly become suicidal or participate in dangerous, reckless behavior.

“If we recognize it [depression] if we can get people talking about it [depression] and accepting it’s a just a health condition. That it’s not a stigma, a bad thing, a mark against their record then we can help more people. More people can get themselves help,” Hawkins added.

There are many ways people can go about getting help. One of those includes talking to someone. Hawkins said it could be a pastor, doctor, family member, friend, therapist or psychiatrist.

“People with depression respond to people that care. We all have friends and family. People we love,” said Hawkins.

Not only does talking about mental health benefits individuals, but it also benefits the community.

“Maybe saving one life or two lives, help people find the help to improve their life and their quality of life it’s well worth it. In the community, everyone wins because of the life that might lay ahead,” explained Pastor John Jorgensen of New Life Lutheran Church.

This is the first year for the event and Pastor Jorgensen said they are hoping to make this an annual event.