Digital Exclusive: Local animal shelters ‘greatly’ affected by COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In these times of uncertainty, many places had to make changes because of COVID-19, including animal shelters.

The biggest impact animal shelters have faced in the pandemic is the ability to fundraise for the animals.

“Our humane society relies on a lot of our fundraising projects to bring income in. With the COVID, we had to cancel a lot of our events, which means our income revenue is way down. So, it has affected us greatly,” said Kelly Erie, Siouxland Humane Society.

In addition to the fundraising, animal shelters have also made changes to how people can come and see the animals that need a loving home.

Kelly Erie, volunteer manager at the Siouxland Humane Society, said they’re limiting those who come into the building for people who want to adopt, helping a service program, or cremation pickups.

“We do have restricted guidelines into place. You can still come into the shelter. You can view the animals in the shelter, but we still go by the guidelines of the 6 feet social distancing. You also have to have a mask on, and of course, we encourage washing your hands and sanitizing before you leave the shelter and as well as you first come into the shelter,” said Cindy Rarrat, Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center

Cindy Rarrat, manager at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said they were closed to the general public for two to three months but only took appointments.

Pandemic or not, the animal shelters in Siouxland are still able to help out the community along with their programs and services.

“We do have our pet food bank that we help people with. Instead of having them have to give up their pet because they don’t have funds for food, we do have food available. For those that maybe need vetting assistance, we do have that available. So we have been helping out the community. In return, the community has been helping us out as well,” said Erie.

Being open during the pandemic is important for the animals because those at the animal shelters should have the chance to be able to find a good home.

“Well, people need to come and reclaim their animals first off if they’ve lost their pet. They need to be able to have times to come to reclaim them. We’re open seven days a week right now. So, we leave our doors open so that people can come and reclaim their animals. But we also want people to be able to come in and adopt, if they would like to adopt,” said Rarrat.

The Siouxland Humane Society has seen a decrease in animals coming in and a fluctuate in the number of animal adoptions.

While the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center’s animal adoption and animals coming in have relatively stayed the same but slower in numbers compared to last year.