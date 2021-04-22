Digital Exclusive: Local agencies prepare for National Drug Take Back Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Drug Enforcement Administration will be holding its 20th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day across the country on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In the Siouxland area, local pharmacies and law enforcement agencies are preparing to team up to collect unwanted and unused medications.

“We’re trying to get the word out about the [National] Drug Take-Back Day. We’re doing this through social media and in-store advertising. It’s critically important for people to go through their pill bottles, go through their medicine cabinets,” said Bill Drilling, Drilling Pharmacy.

Bill Drilling, a pharmacist, said they’ve been a part of this for around five years and have seen the amount of medications taken back skyrocket.

“To eliminate any temptation about maybe sharing their medication with somebody or maybe a family member or friend might stumble across it and take it. Unfortunately, this is one of the leading causes of addiction,” said Drilling.

The Sioux City Police Department will have an officer and a collection box at six locations in the city, including Drilling Pharmacy.

Officer Andrew Dutler said they’re preparing those officers to have an opportunity to build relationships with the community.

“It’s not just people who have to drop off their pills. They can stop and talk with us because we’re about community enforcement, but we’re also about building relationships and community engagement,” said Ofc. Andrew Dutler, Sioux City Police.

Ofc. Dutler mentions those locations are spread out around Sioux City to offer people a convenient location for them to go and drop off those medications.

“They can become very dangerous to our community. They’re also used to sell illegally and trafficking prescription drugs. Anytime we can get these off the street, and we can destroy them, it makes our community a safer place,” said Ofc. Dutler.

Drilling Pharmacy mentions they’re fortunate to work with the police department and have them come and supervise the day.

“Because without the police department doing this for Sioux City, we wouldn’t have a drug take-back day. So, we’re really appreciative of the Sioux City Police Department for doing this,” said Bill Drilling, Drilling Pharmacy.

Ofc. Dutler recommends people bring their prescriptions in the pill bottles prescribed to them. Law enforcement will not be asking questions about the medications.

Some of the drop-off locations in Siouxland include: