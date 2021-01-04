Digital Exclusive: LifeServe’s Blue Blood Drive begins today

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders are showing their support for their local police by donating during the Blue Blood Drive event at the LifeServe Blood Center.

CLAIRE – “Every year, we team up with Iowa C.O.P.S., which is the Concerns of Police Survivors group, for our big Blue Blood Drive and it started off as a blood drive that we did just on Law Enforcement Appreciatian Day, which is January 9th, but it has gotten to be so popular and so big that we had to expand it to a full week, which is great,” said Claire DeRoin.

The event helps blood centers, that normally see a decrease in donors around this time due to the holidays, get the necessary amount of blood donations for hospitals.

CLAIRE – “Blood can’t be manufactured, so we need people to come on out and donate it so that hospital patients can get that blood when they need it and partnering with local law enforcement is just kind of a no-brainer for us because those folks see on a daily basis during their normal everyday workday just how suddenly people can need a massive blood transfusion or just how important it is,” Said DeRoin.

Due to COVID-19, folks will have to call to schedule an appointment.

CLAIRE – “All the blood donated with LifeServe, at the Blue Blood Drive, stays local and we’re really proud of that. So, you can come to the blood drive knowing that your blood donation will help your neighbor in your local hospital,” Said DeRoin.

Folks who donate will receive a voucher for a free t-shirt.