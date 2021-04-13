Digital Exclusive: Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center sails into new exhibit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders will notice a new addition when visiting the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

Earlier on Tuesday, the center and several members of the community held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new permanent exhibit that features a scaled replica of the Corps of Discovery keelboat.

“Well, we received it from a museum that had it for 15 years before us in Idaho and we purchased it and then it took a while to get it shipped here and then as it came, we just fixed it up, refurbished it a little bit and have it all ready for a new opening for our exhibit,” said Tracy Bennett, assistant director at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

Assistant Director, Tracy Bennett, said one of the reasons for the new exhibit is for the children that often visit the center.

“We have a lot of children that come in and it’s very kid-oriented. We are starting a brand new Kids’ Club here and so one of the fun things that they’ll get to see if they become a member will be that brand new keelboat out there,” said Bennett.

When the replica was received, it wasn’t ready for display, so staff got to work on refurbishing it and giving it a nice spot at the Thomas Jefferson Library section.

“We have been in about a 6-month process of getting it all sanded, stained, the biggest put on it, our background, was something that we had fashioned on our own,” said Bennett.

The official grand opening of the exhibit will be on Saturday, April 17 at 12:00 p.m.