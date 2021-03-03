Digital Exclusive: Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center announces new art contest

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center is giving Siouxland kids a chance to show their creativity with their annual art contest.

“So every year, we pick different themes. We’ve done ‘If I Were A Captain’ or ‘Story Time’, but this year, we thought we thought we’d focus on the cute little prairie dogs that are so popular with our students,” said Sara Olson, education coordinator at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

Kids can either download a template from the center’s website which they can color any way they want or create their own drawing.

“I want to give the kids as much freedom, to have as much fun and just really think about, ‘If I had a pet prairie dog, where would I take him? What would I want him to do,” said Olson.

Art submissions end on May 1 and will be separated into three categories based on the artists’ age.

“So we have preschool to second grade, third to fourth, and fifth to sixth, and there’ll be one winner chosen from each of those age categories,” said Olson.

The winners will receive a $50 check. All submissions will be put on display in a gallery.