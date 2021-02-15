Digital Exclusive: Lebowich named LaunchPAD’s executive director

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The LaunchPAD Children’s Museum recently named one of their longest-serving members the newest executive director.

The announcement of Carrie Lebowich’s new position came in December 2020.

“For me, it’s a huge honor. Any position that I can represent kids and the fun that is LaunchPAD is totally an honor for me. It’s exciting I get to come to this beautiful building every day for work and it’s something that I love to do, it doesn’t really feel like a job to me,” said Carrie Lebowich, executive director of LaunchPAD Children’s Museum.

Tori Anderson, one of her co-workers, even reflects her positive attitude.

“I love working here. every day is something new and every day is something fun, and I think having Carrie as a leader has just brought that out even more,” said Tori Anderson, education Manager at LaunchPAD Children’s Museum.

Lebowich started out as a volunteer during the museum’s beginning and has been in various positions since then with her last one being operations manager.

“It makes sense because she’s been here since the get-go. She’s been able to see LaunchPAD turn from an idea to what it is today,” said Anderson.

According to Lebowich, her new position won’t change what she does for the museum a whole lot.

“I’ve really taken care of the museum since the start and so as a director, it’s not a whole lot of change from what I had previously done in every role. It’s kind of a culmination of everything I’ve had a chance to do here,” said Lebowich.