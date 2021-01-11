Digital Exclusive: Le Mars YMCA renovations nearly complete

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – After about a year under construction, the residents of Le Mars are walking into a renovated YMCA.

The project adds 6,000 square feet to the building.

“For the new addition, it really provides a bigger and better space for our cardio equipment, and in these times with the COVID, it really allows us to spread things out more. It has allowed us to put in a new fitness room upstairs, which we had a separate building on the west side of it, so it enables us to have everything in one building now instead of having it in two locations,” said Lancaster.

Planning for renovations began in December 2019 and construction started in February 2020.

Before, the front desk and offices were in the back of the building, but after the construction, they were moved to the new areas and the old rooms are being turned into new fitness rooms.

“The interior portion that we’ve moved out of in to this new addition, we are making a new fitness room, we are making a new flex fitness room which is our old cardio room. We’re including a Y Camp room and an after school room back in there, and hopefully all of that will be completed here within about the next 2-3 weeks,” said Lancaster.

Lancaster said the renovations provide a greater atmosphere to the center.