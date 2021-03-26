Digital Exclusive: Le Mars welcomes new convenience store

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – There’s a new store in Le Mars that is quickly generating buzz among the people.

What was once a truck stop and diner is now a Kwik Star Convenience Store and already is getting some praise from customers and workers.

“I really enjoy it. It’s been a lot of fun and the people here are so nice and friendly,” said Tammra Baugous, guest service member at Le Mars Kwik Star.

Guest Service Member, Tammra Baugous worked at the former truck stop for a year before she got the news that it would be torn down.

“Originally I was sad, but then I was excited about having a new place coming to town,” said Baugous.

Now she works for Kwik Star and loves the improvements compared to the truck stop.

“Well, it’s much bigger. It’s got a huge assortment of food and pizza that we didn’t have at the last store and it’s just been really wonderful to work for,” said Baugous.

And the residents have come around to accepting the new store.

“I think at first there was a lot of trepidation, they weren’t sure what to expect, but I’m sure now that when they come in and see what Kwik Star has to offer, they’re excited,” said Baugous.

The Le Mars Kwik Star opened on March 25.