Digital Exclusive: Le Mars students make treasure maps at Arts Center

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Students in Le Mars are heading to the Arts Center on their early outs.

The program “Early Outs at the Arts Center” teaches elementary school students art lessons with fun projects.

“We plan one every month with a different theme in mind. Usually kind of around the season we try to have a different theme and we have a lot of fun in the afternoons,” said Annie Laursen, the program director of the Le Mars Art Center.

This month’s theme is “Rainbows and Treasures” to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day.

“We’re making old maps and we draw very cool stuff on it,” said Amelia Hanstein, 2nd grader at Franklin Elementary.

For the students, they enjoy whatever it is Laursen comes up with.

“There are surprises and you get to know and make new friends and you have the best teacher too,” said Kenna Grage, 3rd grader at Franklin Elementary.

Others love the creative freedom they’re given.

“It’s not where it’s like ‘do this, do that, and make sure you draw this perfectly.’ It’s pretty much just free roam like they give you directions and you just can do it however you want,” said Jackson Juron, 5th grader at Kluckhohn Elementary.

For Laursen, she hopes that the students that come to the Arts Center have a good time.

“I hope they pick up some lesson about art, but mostly, I hope they just have fun and enjoy the afternoon and like coming to the art center so that they’ll come back and see me,” said Laursen.