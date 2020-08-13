Digital Exclusive: Le Mars sees an increase in stolen vehicle attempts

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Le Mars is seeing a small increase in stolen vehicle attempts this week.

In the last two weeks, the Le Mars Police Department has had two calls reporting stolen vehicles with mopeds being the main target.

KEVIN – “That’s an oddity in itself, we really haven’t seen that in the past. We did have a couple attempts and one stolen moped where it was located in North Sioux City where North Sioux City P-D recovered that.”

Indeed, it is an oddity, but what makes this case even more unique is how citizens are working with law enforcement.

With more people installing security systems on their homes and businesses, police are able to arrest suspects more quickly.

The simplest way to keep your vehicle from being stolen is by parking it in a well-lit area or closing the garage door.

KEVIN – “The best advice we can give the public is to remove the keys from your car and lock your doors. Generally, when a thief is walking by, they will simply try the doorknob, and if it doesn’t open they will walk on to the door that actually is open.”

Latest Stories