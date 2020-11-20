Digital Exclusive: Le Mars residents are bringing back joy this holiday season

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The governor’s new COVID proclamations have cancelled some events, but one small town is using it to move forward with their holiday event.

It’s called Hometown Christmas in Le Mars and it’s being over seen by the administrator of Side By Side Ministries, Cheryl Wells.

“We are shifting, really, to a different plan and I think it’s going to be good. We don’t want to cancel. We’re just gonna make it a different kind of event and actually in doing it the way that we are, we have probably opened up great opportunities for even more people to experience the event,” said Wells.

Due to outdoor events being limited to 30 people, some events like a tree lighting ceremony and stage performances were changed to a virtual broadcast.

“Like everyone else, it’s hard when we have to change things because of COVID. It’s been really hard on everybody this year, but we really want to give people some joy,” said Wells.

The event begins with a drive-in movie at Total Motors on Friday, November 27.