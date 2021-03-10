Digital Exclusive: Le Mars Police K9 Ace seeking funds for new equipment

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A four-legged member of the Le Mars Police Department is hoping to get an upgrade in his equipment.

The police department is trying to keep up with the cost of their K9 program and Ace, their 2 1/2-year-old dog.

“Our current patrol vehicle, the air system in the back of it is not sufficient, so therefore, the city is going to get another patrol vehicle that does have air vents in the back of the vehicle. Along with that, we’re going to be buying a new cage to put back there for him as well,” said Ofc. Bob Rohmiller, Le Mars Police.

Officer Bob Rohmiller with Le Mars Police’s K9 program said they’re currently holding a fund drive to help maintain the costs for the program.

“K9s can be very expensive with the vet costs and the equipment that goes along with the training,” said Ofc. Rohmiller.

Even though Ace is certified in narcotics and patrol work by the United States Police K9 Association, he loves to be around people.

“It’s actually really fun having the dog. He goes to work with me, comes home with me, he’s a family dog when he comes home. So, he hangs out with my kids, so it’s good,” said Ofc. Rohmiller.

Ofc. Rohmiller mentions the K9 program is very important to the Le Mars Police Department, and sometimes Ace is not used for reinforcement.

“We also use it as a community policing tool. I do take it out to the DARE classes, and [he] interacts with children. He’s a pretty social dog,” said Ofc. Bob Rohmiller, Le Mars Police.

The police department currently doesn’t have a goal in the dollar amount to raise, and a closing date hasn’t yet been set.

For those who want to donate to the Le Mars Police Department, you can call them at 712-546-4113.