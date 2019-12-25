Digital Exclusive: Le Mars hospital offers free Christmas lunch for those alone

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – For more than 12 years, Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa, has been offering free lunch for those who are alone for Christmas.

Many of the lunch-goers are community members whose children aren’t home for Christmas.

“They [his kids] come more close to New Year’s Eve so, this is kind of becoming [a] tradition. We usually help serve. So, today [Wednesday] we aren’t serving, we’re enjoying the food,” said Denny Callahan, a Le Mars resident.

This year, the hospital’s dietary department made beef, ham, carrots, and potatoes with apple pie and sugar cookies for dessert.

The lunch brings in between 150 to 200 community members a year.

Dietary aide, Molly Kelin, said, “We have a lot of elderly people in this town that have nowhere to go. We want to make it easy, you know. Somewhere for them to go so they don’t have to eat alone.”

Community members are able to enjoy this delicious free lunch every year at Christmas.

Latest Stories