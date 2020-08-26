Digital Exclusive: Law enforcement reminds travelers to drive safe during Labor Day weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Labor Day is around the corner and for many, that means giving a send-off to summer, but it can also be dangerous especially when driving on the highway.

“It’s a big picnic weekend. It’s a time to celebrate the end of summer, school starting, and so it’s usually the last big weekend of the summer. So a lot of people are getting out to picnic or boat, or whatever it is, and a lot of the time alcohol is included,” said Jeremy McClure, Sergeant of the Sioux City Police Department.

The holiday weekend sees the most drunk-driving related deaths.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Saftey, there were 439 traffic collisions nationwide in 2018 during the Labor Day Weekend. Almost half of them involved drivers who had been drinking and one-third of them were over the limit.

And last year, Iowa had only six collisions over the holiday weekend with three of them involving drunk driving.

As part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, state and local law enforcement will be having extra patrols out until September 7th.

“We always look at increasing patrols, looking for impaired drivers during holiday weekends like this. We’ll hire more officers through a traffic safety grant. The state patrol also increases efforts to look for impaired drivers and enforce speed limits also,” said McClure.

And for those who don’t drink and drive, Sgt McClure offers this advice.

“Be mindful of your speed. Speed’s a huge factor in serious accidents, of fatality accidents. So obey the speed limits and be mindful of your speed. Watch out for other drivers, make sure intersections are clear before you go through them, and just keep in mind that there are other people out there and they end up being distracted or driving drunk,” said McClure.

