Digital Exclusive: LaunchPAD Children’s Museum starts Learners Live program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – LaunchPAD Children’s Museum has officially kicked off its LaunchPAD Learners Live, where kids can complete an educational activity five days a week at the museum.

“We are doing a new, a different letter of STEAM, where Monday’s science, Tuesday’s technology, Wednesday’s engineering, Thursday’s art, and Friday’s Math. We are going to take a little activity and have an interactive, hands-on, engaging activity for kiddos and their parents to come do with us,” said Tori Anderson, educational facilitator at the LaunchPAD Children’s Museum.

LaunchPAD Learners Live is for museum members only and each session will have up to 10 individuals.

The program has three 15 to 20-minute sessions a day. These sessions will be at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m.

“More so than anything, we think it’s important that we focus on interactive play, especially right now. Play can be the constant in our lives right now, where everything else is so inconsistent. So we’re really encouraging this so kids can come in and not only have fun but get to learn something that’s going to help us every day,” said Anderson.

LaunchPAD started the program in response to the Sioux City Community Schools District’s decision to originally begin the school year with the Hybrid Model.

Now, with students starting their first day of full-time on-site learning model, Learners Live will continue the way the program was first set up.

“You know with that, with [Tuesday] only being the first day, and [Tuesday] being the day that we launched it, it’s just going to be a learning thing. So, we’re still going to offer it every day, we’re still going to have it every day, and we’re still going to accept anybody that comes in and have that activity for them that day,” said Anderson.

Parents can register their kids for the program in-person at the LaunchPAD Children’s Museum.

The children’s museum is open Monday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m, and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Latest Stories