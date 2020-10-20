Digital Exclusive: LaunchPAD Children’s Museum installs ionizers in HVAC units

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – LaunchPAD Children’s Museum recently installed ionizers in each of their nine HVAC units earlier in October.

The children’s museum purchased the ionizers from a grant they received from the Siouxland Recovery Fund.

“We were trying to think of ways that we could help people feel more comfortable being here. The ionizers were one of the huge factors that we discovered through CW Suter [Service’s] Facebook page that they help pull the viruses out of the air,” said Carrie Lebowich, museum operations manager at LaunchPAD Children’s Museum.

Lebowich said the children’s museum did research on the ionizers before putting them into their HVAC system.

Some of the benefits from the ionization system include smoke control, neutralizes odor, and helps lower the chance of spreading COVID-19 particles in the museum.

“They pull particles into the HVAC system and enlarge those particles, so they get trapped in the filter system. So, we’re helping to clean the air at the same time; it is pulling those viruses, bacteria, molds, and that sort of thing out of the air,” said Lebowich.

Lebowich adds the ionizers are an added measure, and they’re doubling up to make sure the air is clean in the museum.

Other ways the children’s museum is keeping their guests and staff safe are sanitizing mats, sanitizing wipe dispensers, and taking temperatures of everyone that enters the facility.

