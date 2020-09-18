Digital Exclusive: LAMB Theatre welcomes guests for socially distant 41st season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After postponing opening for several months due to COVID-19, the LAMB theatre is now welcoming guests, but with a twist.

“We’re very excited, happy, and blessed to be open and to have the people be able to come to live theatre, very safely, there are some new things going on, and listen to the story,” said Russell Wooley, Managing Artistic Director.

The theatre starts its 41st season tonight with “Outside Mullingar”, the first in a series of plays chosen to keep both actors and audiences safe during the pandemic.

“And so what we have this season is some incredible shows, but they are small casts because that’s the other thing that you can do. Because we have to protect not only our audience, we have to protect our actors. So if you keep your casts small and then when you’re working with those casts, they have their own bubble,” said Wooley

Another way that LAMB theatre is keeping everyone safe is by limiting seating capacity and giving patrons six feet of space between seats.

The audience is also given the option to watch the play via streaming for price of admission.

