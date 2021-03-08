Digital Exclusive: LAMB Theatre holding virtual, in-person shows during pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Since September 2020, a local theatre is currently holding both virtual and in-person shows for those who love the arts.

LAMB Theatre has started their third show in their 41st season, which people can view either online or in the theatre.

“I worked extremely hard. I’ve changed, changed the shows more times than I ever have in my entire career putting a season together. But it’s important to get the right show to work for keeping our actors safe, as well as entertaining our audiences,” said Russell Wooley, LAMB Theatre.

Russell Wooley, managing artistic director at LAMB Theatre, said getting this season started in September has been a challenge.

With three shows underneath LAMB Theatre’s belt in 2021, no matter the size of the crowd is, it’s about being able to tell stories.

“It’s been tremendous, I mean, from that opening night of that first show in September, and I was in that particular show as an actor in that show. It was incredible, and we’ve told all of our casts, this is going to be small audiences,” said Wooley.

The theatre has made the experience of being able to attend in-person safe with social distancing in seating, wiping everything down, and having hand sanitizer.

Having people attend the performances was something that they needed to do and wanted to do but there are costs involved in doing shows, including the number of cast members.

“Being careful, very careful of the set requirements, keeping those costs down because knowing that you’re not going to sell a tremendous amount of tickets…the theatre is a business,” said Russell Wooley, LAMB Theatre.

LAMB Theatre has had its shows filmed by members of Morningside College’s Mass Communication Department, where it’s edited to a video format, sent to the licensing company, and people can watch on the theatre’s website.

The crowds for the opening weekend of Hate Mail had seven people in attendance at the theatre on Friday and eight on Saturday.